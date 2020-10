Vinnaren av London Marathon 2017 stängs av i fyra år för dopningsbrott

The @WorldAthletics Disciplinary Tribunal has banned long-distance runner Daniel Wanjiru of Kenya for four years with effect from 09 Dec 2019, for an Athlete Biological Passport (ABP) violation. He has been suspended since 14 April 2020.

