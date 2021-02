Jaroslav Halak räddade allt mot Kaapo Kakkos Rangers – har nu hållit nollan fler gånger än kollegan Tuukka Rask

Thanks to his @NHLBruins 1-0 win vs NYR tonight, Jaroslav Halak's passed stablemate Tuukka Rask to tie Tomas Vokoun for the 5th most career shutouts by a European-trained goalie (51). Only with more: Dominik Hasek (81), Henrik Lundqvist (64), Evgeni Nabokov (59), Pekka Rinne (58) pic.twitter.com/Of73oJLVJ8